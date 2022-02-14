Chinese mainland reports 26 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 26 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the new local infections, 18 were reported in Liaoning, six in Guangxi, and one each in Guangdong and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

Sunday also saw seven provincial-level regions reporting 58 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

