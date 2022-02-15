Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 29 were reported in Liaoning, eight in Jiangsu, two in Guangdong, and one in Guangxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Tuesday also saw nine provincial-level regions reporting 40 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 26 new local COVID-19 cases