Xinhua Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 12:16 pm
Chinese mainland reports 46 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 12:16 pm
BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 46 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 19 were reported in Jiangsu, 15 in Liaoning, seven in Inner Mongolia, three in Guangdong, and two in Guangxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Tuesday also saw 10 provincial-level regions reporting 56 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

 

