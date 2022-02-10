Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Feb, 2022. 11:22 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Chinese mainland reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Feb, 2022. 11:22 am
chinese

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded seven locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Wednesday also saw six provincial-level regions reporting 22 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission in its daily report.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 73 new local COVID-19 cases

One suspected case that arrived from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

 

Read More

29 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a fresh...
34 mins ago
Malaysia reports 17,134 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
44 mins ago
Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA - Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19,...
57 mins ago
New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 306 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
1 hour ago
Omicron variant confirmed in Tonga as new COVID-19 cases rise sharply

SUVA - Tonga confirmed on Thursday the spread of Omicron variant in...
16 hours ago
Vietnamese military receives 2nd batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from PLA

HANOI, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nail
5 seconds ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
7 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
babar azam
12 mins ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men’s Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...
13 mins ago
PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600