Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 11:56 am
Chinese mainland reports 73 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 73 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 72 were reported in Guangxi and one in Liaoning, the commission said in its daily report.

Tuesday also saw seven provincial-level regions reporting 37 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 65 new local COVID-19 cases

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

 

