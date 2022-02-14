Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:44 am
CNG stations reopened across Sindh after 2.5 months

KARACHI: Filling stations of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have been reopened across Sindh on Monday (today) after two and a half months, Bol news reported.

The CNG stations had been shut down on December 1. CNG supply would continue to RLNG stations as well, said a statement issued by the government.

Read more: Govt decides to suspend CNG supply to filling stations till February 15

On November 29, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced to suspend gas supply to CNG filling stations for two and a half months in winter to meet the additional demand of domestic consumers.

The government had decided to suspend the supply of gas to all CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan from December 1, 2021, to February 15, 2022.

Nevertheless, supply of gas to all the industries, including zero-rated export industries, captive power plants and fertiliser sector would continue, a spokesperson of the SSGC had said.

The SSGC spokesperson had said the decision was taken to overcome the gap of demand and supply and to fulfill the requirement of domestic consumers.

Read more: APCNGA starts countrywide protest terming CNG closure illegal

He had said it was imperative to provide additional gas in Balochistan for the protection of human lives as gas worked as a lifeline for them. They had dire need of using different instruments of gas in low temperatures to keep themselves warm, he had maintained.

