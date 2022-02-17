Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

CNG supply to again be suspended from tomorrow

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm
Compressed Natural Gas

Compressed Natural Gas. Image: File

KARACHI: Supply of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has again been announced to be suspended for 72 hours soon after it was resumed following a hiatus of two and a half months, Bol news reported on Thursday.

Senior Vice Chairman of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Shoaib Khanji said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had once again announced to suspend supply of the CNG. He said the pricy gas and its closure was a conspiracy to ruin the CNG sector.

All Pakistan Petroleum Retailers Association’s spokesperson, Sumair Najmal Hussain said only after three days supply of the CNG, the SSGC announced to shut down CNG stations for 72 hours. He said the CNG stations would remain closed from Friday morning till Monday 8:00 am.

Read more: CNG stations reopened across Sindh after 2.5 months

On February 14, filling stations of the CNG had been reopened across Sindh after two and a half months.

The CNG stations had been shut down on December 1. CNG supply would continue to RLNG stations as well, a statement issued by the government had read.

On November 29, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced to suspend gas supply to CNG filling stations for two and a half months in winter to meet the additional demand of domestic consumers.

Read More

2 hours ago
Polling on vacant Senate seat of Faisal Vawda to be held on March 9

Sindh Election Commission has announced an election programme for the seat of...
2 hours ago
Bill Gates appreciates Covid-19 response efforts in Pakistan during first ever visit

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad on his first-ever visit to...
3 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz slams NAB as it seeks adjournment in Avenfield reference

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while addressing...
4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan launches Scholarship Complaint Portal for students

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Scholarship Complaint Portal for...
4 hours ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses Pakistani community at Expo 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020...
5 hours ago
Resolution against Mohsin Baig's arrest filed in Punjab Assembly

A resolution against the arrest of senior journalist Mohsin Baig has been...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
2 mins ago
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never ‘deny’ Virginia Giuffre’s rape

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never...
Candace Cameron
7 mins ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget’s “legacy”: It’s reassuring.’

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
accountability
10 mins ago
Effects of increase in petrol price to start appearing soon: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the...
21 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600