COAS salutes sacrifices of martyrs, nation’s spirit on 5 years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs and the spirit of the Pakistani nation as the country marks five years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad on Tuesday.

On February 22 in 2017, Pakistan Army launched ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’ — which translates to ‘elimination of discord’ — across the country.

Radd-ul-Fasaad aimed at indiscriminately eliminating the “residual/latent threat of terrorism”, consolidating the gains made in other military operations, and further ensuring the security of Pakistan’s borders, read a statement which the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army’s media wing, had released back then.

Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces (CAF) and other security and law enforcing agencies (LEAs) had been participating along with the armed forces to eliminate terrorism from the country for the last five years.

“Today marks 5 yrs of Op Radd ul Fasaad (RuF). Aimed at consolidating gains of two decades long War on Terror & eliminating remnants of terrorists across the country; RuF placed security of people of Pakistan as core objective,” said the ISPR in its statement today.

It said that the operations continue successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace. “The achievements of RuF have only been possible due to [the] blood of martyrs and [the] resilience of our people.”

“We salute the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs and spirit of our great nation,” said the COAS on this occasion.