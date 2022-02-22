Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 11:02 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

COAS salutes sacrifices of martyrs, nation’s spirit on 5 years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 11:02 am

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image: File

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs and the spirit of the Pakistani nation as the country marks five years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad on Tuesday.

On February 22 in 2017, Pakistan Army launched ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’  — which translates to ‘elimination of discord’ — across the country.

Read more: COAS Bajwa urges swift mechanism for channeling humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Radd-ul-Fasaad aimed at indiscriminately eliminating the “residual/latent threat of terrorism”, consolidating the gains made in other military operations, and further ensuring the security of Pakistan’s borders, read a statement which the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army’s media wing, had released back then.

Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces (CAF) and other security and law enforcing agencies (LEAs) had been participating along with the armed forces to eliminate terrorism from the country for the last five years.

“Today marks 5 yrs of Op Radd ul Fasaad (RuF). Aimed at consolidating gains of two decades long War on Terror & eliminating remnants of terrorists across the country; RuF placed security of people of Pakistan as core objective,” said the ISPR in its statement today.

It said that the operations continue successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace. “The achievements of RuF have only been possible due to [the] blood of martyrs and [the] resilience of our people.”

Read more: Imperative to assist Afghanistan for regional peace, stability: COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

“We salute the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs and spirit of our great nation,” said the COAS on this occasion.

Read More

1 hour ago
Pakistan, European Union discuss ties, human rights violations in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with...
1 hour ago
Rain with thunderstorm, dust along gusty winds expected

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain with thunderstorm, dust and...
1 hour ago
PM Imran extends felicitations to Saudi leadership on Kingdom’s founding day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has felicitated the Saudi leadership...
11 hours ago
Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazl discuss political situation

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Jamiat-e-Islam (F)...
11 hours ago
Captain Haider Abbass martyred amid heavy gunfight with the terrorists in Kohlu

Captain Haider Abbass has embraced martyrdom amid heavy gunfight with the terrorists...
13 hours ago
Meesha’s plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance dismissed  

Dismissing applications of singer Meesha Shafi and another seeking permanent exemption from...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 2.51% in Pakistan
34 mins ago
Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 2.51% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus positivity ratio on Tuesday dropped to 2.51 per cent in...
india covid
44 mins ago
India reports 13,405 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,851,929 on Tuesday with...
israel
53 mins ago
COVID-19 death toll in Israel surpasses 10,000

JERUSALEM - The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel exceeded 10,000...
chile
58 mins ago
Chile reports 23,254 COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths in one day

SANTIAGO - Chile reported 23,254 COVID-19 infections and 144 deaths from the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600