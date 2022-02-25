Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:55 am
Cold & dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 12 hours

Karachi Weather Update
As per details shared by the Meteorological Office, cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country during the next 12 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Peshawar ten, Karachi twenty, Quetta and Muzaffarabad six, Gilgit four, Murree two degree centigrade.

According to the Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather will remain cloudy with chances of rain while snow is expected in Srinagar, Baramula, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Shopian while cloudy with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm in Jammu.

