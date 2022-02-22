Competitions under Kamyab Jawan Sports, Talent Hunt Drive to begin from March

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the first phase of competitions under Kamyab Jawan Sports and Talent Hunt Drive would begin next month.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the first phase would envisage competitions in wrestling, weightlifting and hockey.

He said that the wrestling sports drive would begin from Gujranwala on March 12, according to Radio Pakistan.

PM’s special assistant appealed to the youth to become part of the Kamyab Jawan Sports and Talent drive launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in December last year.

Dar said that the youth in the age bracket of 15 to 25 could register themselves on kamyabjawan.gov.pk by February 28 for the first phase of competitions.

He said that this would be followed by provincial and national leagues, and the aim was to engage the youth in healthy activities and enable them to showcase their talent.

The special assistant said about 600 to 650 sports events will be held this year under the Kamyab Jawan Sports and Talent Hunt Drive.