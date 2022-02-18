Court delayed indictment of Shehbaz & Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

A Lahore court on Friday delayed the indictment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

A special court presided by Ijaz Awan issued the written order over the hearing of a case against Sharif and his son for their alleged involvement in the sugar scam case.

During the case, Shehbaz Sharif maintained that the copies shared by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were not legible.

The PML-N president said that the copies were of poor quality while co-accused Kashif Majeed, Mohammad Aslam, and Azhar Abbas also demanded clear copies of challan.

The hearing was adjourned till February 28 and FIA was ordered to share new copies with Shehbaz’s legal team.

Shehbaz while talking to the reporters after the hearing maintained that the National Assembly session was postponed because of the hearing.

Earlier, a special court handed over copies of challan and other relevant documents to Leader of Opposition and his son fixing Feb 18 for their indictment.

The FIA has booked Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz in November 2020 as the prime accuse in Rs 16 billion money laundering case.

The investigation agency named some 14 other accused as well in the case.