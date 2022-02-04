Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Mines contract scam: Court dismisses acquittal pleas of Punjab Minister Sibtain, others

PTI leader Sibtain Khan. Image: File

An accountability court (AC) in Lahore on Friday dismissed the acquittal applications filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Minister Sibtain Khan and seven others in a reference relating to Chiniot Mines and Minerals’ contract.

Presiding officer Sajid Ali Awan, after concluding the arguments, delivered the verdict.

Extending arguments on acquittal application, Sibtain’s lawyer contended that the bureau arrested his client on baseless allegations in connection with a mining contract case. He argued that Sibtain Khan, being a minister for mines and minerals in 2007, only forwarded the summary moved by the then secretary whereas there was no allegation of causing loss to the national exchequer or gaining monetary benefit against him.

He pointed out that the bureau conducted an inquiry into the case earlier but it was closed after no evidence was found against his client.

He pleaded with the court to acquit his client, saying that he had been sent to jail on judicial remand and no longer required for investigations.

However, the National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor opposed the petition, arguing that Sibtain Khan allegedly awarded an illegal multi-billion dollar contract to an alleged fake company for extracting minerals in Chiniot.

He insisted that it was during Sibtain’s stint as a provincial minister that the process of awarding the contract to Arshad Waheed’s firm was initiated. “Not only that, he also received monetary benefits from that,” he said and requested the court to reject his acquittal plea.

The court adjourned the hearing on the main case till February 18 and summoned the prosecution witnesses.

All the accused including Sibtain Khan were granted bail by the Lahore High Court on September 19, 2019.

Sibtain Khan had resigned from his position as provincial minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife after being arrested by the bureau on June 15, 2019.

Sibtain Khan was arrested on the charge of illegally awarding a multi-billion-dollar contract to an alleged fake company in 2007. As a Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) minister for mines and minerals at that time, he had awarded a contract for extracting minerals in Chiniot district.

