Covid-19: 37 more deaths, 2,799 positive cases reported in Pakistan

Health official collect swab samples from people to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Karachi. Image: AFP

ISLAMABAD: At least 37 more people lost their lives due to medical complications due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The corona positive percentage stands at 5.3 percent, according to the latest data shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). After the sad demise of 37 more people, as many as 29,553 people in the country have lost their lives to the pandemic in the country.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded new 2,799 cases from all over the country.

Statistics 8 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,327

Positive Cases: 2799

Positivity %: 5.34%

Deaths :37

Patients on Critical Care: 1668 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 8, 2022

490,103 in Punjab, 553, 112 in Sindh, 200,484 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 34,853 in Balochistan, 10,945 in Gilgit Baltistan, 131,987 in Islamabad and 40,826 in Azad Kashmir. The NCOC also informed that all across Pakistan in last 24 hours, 2.017,179 vaccines were administered while the total vaccine administered till now stands at 187,934,017.

Meanwhile, the United States has provided 4.7 million more Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine doses to Pakistan, Bol news channel reported on Monday.

Hence, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses provided by the US has gone up to 47.4 million. While, the US has also provided about $70 million aid to Pakistan under the mutual sharing against coronavirus.

Reports have shown that Pfizer vaccine is effective against any variant of Covid-19 disease. To date, the US has provided more than 400