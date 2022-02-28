Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022.
Covid-19 death toll drops to less than 10 in Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 12:02 pm
Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

Image: File

Pakistan Covid-19 death toll drops to less than 10 that is the first time since January 23, data shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) revealed.

The country reported five deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in the past more than a month.

NCOC shared statistics revealing that 33,357 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 856 cases returned positive.

The positivity ratio stands at 2.56% while the total case count reached 1,509,360.

However, 1,052 are patients still in critical care units.

