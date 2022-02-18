Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.92% in Pakistan

As per data shared by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the covid-19 positivity ratio further declined to 4.92% while 2,400 new cases were reported in Pakistan over the past 24 hours.

With the new cases, the overall count has reached 1,496,693 in the country as confirmed by the nerve center leading the efforts against the disease.

A total of 1,496 patients are on critical care while 33 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 29,950.

The data shared by NCOC also revealed that 3,009 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total to 1,396,218.

In Sindh, covid-19 cases continue to wane with a total of 877 cases reported in the province in the last 24 hours.

With 4 deaths, the province is the worst-hit region in the country and currently treating 562,597 covid-19 positive patients.