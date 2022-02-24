Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:03 pm
Covid-19 positivity ratio reaches 3.4% with 18 deaths in Pakistan

The Covid-19 positivity ratio witnessed a slight spike in the last 24 hours and reached 3.4% with 18 deaths in the country.

The data shared by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) revealed that a total of 42,396 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 1,455 cases returned positive taking the total tally to 1,505,328.

1,220 patients are currently in critical care, while 2,914 are the recovered cases in the last 24 hours.

Read more: Pakistan records a sudden spike in covid-19 death toll, reveals data shared by NCOC

On the other hand, keeping the decline in view, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has abolished the requirement of pre-boarding negative PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers.

However, complete Covid-19 vaccination has been made mandatory for the passengers.

