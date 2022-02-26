Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 01:04 pm
CTD Punjab arrests four terrorists in Lahore

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 01:04 pm

CTD Punjab police. Image: File

LAHORE: Taking preemptive action against the possible terrorism, the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab police on Saturday arrested four suspected terrorists during 37 intelligence-based operations in different areas of Lahore, Bol news reported.

The CTD spokesperson said the terrorists belonged to banned outfits. Weapons, explosive material and detonator devices were recovered from their possession, he said.

He said 39 suspects were taken into custody for interrogation during the operations.

He said 39 suspects were taken into custody for interrogation during the operations.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The suspect was allegedly involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

On February 24, the security forces had conducted an intelligence based operation in Madi Khel, North Waziristan district, on reports of a weapons and ammunition cache.

During the search operation, a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered, said the ISPR.

During the search operation, a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered, said the ISPR.

Read more: Two police personnel killed in Quetta firing incident

 

