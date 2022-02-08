Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 10:58 am
Daily Covid cases drop below 3K nationally

38% of the total population and 56% of the eligible population stand vaccinated—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday confirmed 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country’s overall number of cases has increased to 1,465,910, including 1,349,189 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 87,168 including 1,668 those who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, 37 people died on Monday while battling against the pandemic, increasing the overall death toll to 29,553.

Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 553,112 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 490,103 cases.

Read more: Door-to-door vaccination strategy

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar who is also chief of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) lauded the door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday, saying that the country had recorded the highest daily vaccination records for three days in a row.

“Nationwide mobile vaccination campaign designed by NCOC and being implemented with help of provinces producing outstanding results. Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all Covid-related restrictions,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

The Ministry of National Health Services issued statistics on Monday according to which 38% of the total population and 56% of the eligible population stand vaccinated.

Read more: NCOC allows PCB to conduct PSL matches for fully vaccinated individuals

On February 1, NCOC launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against Covid-19.

Addressing a news conference with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that under the first phase of the campaign, 55000 mobile teams would vaccinate people at their homes for the next two months.

He said that 35 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

