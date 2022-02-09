Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 05:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Danish Queen Margrethe II tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 05:30 pm
Queen Margrethe II

COPENHAGEN – Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19, the Royal House said on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Royal House said the queen tested positive on Tuesday night and showed “only mild symptoms.”

“The Queen is now staying in Christian IX’s Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen,” it said.

The queen, who marked 50 years on the throne in January, had intended to begin a winter vacation in Norway on Wednesday. However, the positive test has now forced the cancellation of the trip.

Read more: Slovenian PM Jansa tests positive for Covid-19

According to Danish news agency Ritzau, the queen has received three vaccinations against the coronavirus, with the final one in late November 2021.

Denmark has lifted almost all domestic restrictions against COVID-19 since Feb. 1 this year.

 

Read More

29 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a fresh...
35 mins ago
Malaysia reports 17,134 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
44 mins ago
Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA - Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19,...
57 mins ago
New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 306 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
1 hour ago
Chinese mainland reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded seven locally transmitted COVID-19...
1 hour ago
Omicron variant confirmed in Tonga as new COVID-19 cases rise sharply

SUVA - Tonga confirmed on Thursday the spread of Omicron variant in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nail
39 seconds ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
7 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
babar azam
12 mins ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men’s Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...
13 mins ago
PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600