Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:09 pm
Deadlock persists among oppositon leaders on no-confidence motion, claims Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid said on Sunday that there persists a deadlock among opposition leaders over bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It has become difficult for them (opposition) to decide how to divide power, we are about to complete four years. They have not yet decided where to go,” he said. “Government will not create any obstacle for the long march.”

He said that the opposition has finally accepted that institutions are neutral. After 30 days, the opposition will be working on the same old lines, adding that the opposition’s circus will be over nine days. “No-confidence motion is not their cup of tea,” the minister said.

Read more: PPP long march: Bilawal announces to attack government after reaching Islamabad

We are confident about our allies, they are with PM Imran, in fact as many as 12 members of theirs will vote for us. All the corrupt elements have stood against PM Imran, the premier will launch a political cyber attack against them at a right time, he said.

Rashid said that those dreaming uncertainty will see their political deaths soon as the opposition’s movement will meet failure, they are strengthening PM Imran.

Mwanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will attack the undemocratic government after reaching Islamabad with his long march starting from Karachi today (Sunday).

Speaking at a public rally, the PPP chairman said that the ‘selected’ premier has to go home now, as his every claim is a pack of lies.  “We have started our march from the city of Quaid, we will attack the government on reaching Islamabad,” he said. “With Opposition position parties, the PPP is playing a pivotal role in sending selected premier packing.”

Bilawal said that an incompetent person has taken the rights of the people of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the country runs on the efforts of the people of Pakistan but unfortunately, the government has stolen from them. “We will protect the rights of every Pakistani under the constitution of 1973.”

