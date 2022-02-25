Deadlock persists as Nawaz reluctant to support Elahi for next Punjab CM: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has proposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s name for the next prime minister in case the opposition succeeds in ousting premier Imran Khan through new confidence motion, sources informed Bol News on Friday.

Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Zardari are consulting on the name of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Punjab Chief Minister. The PML-N have not yet agreed on Elahi’s name.

Ayaz Sadiq and Khurshid Shah are considered to be favorites for the National Assembly speaker, and Yousuf Raza Gillani is being considered for Senate Chairman. Balochistan Awami Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) are in talks for the next coalition government in the province.

The sources have informed that the opposition is working on bringing a no-confidence motion in the federal and provinces at the same time.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Zardari called on Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq at the party headquarters Mansoora in Lahore on Thursday. Zardari told Sirajul Haqj about the opposition plan and negotiations happened among other main opposition parties and government allies regarding no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The former president said to the JI chief that he had come to him to seek his party’s vote and support.

On the occasion, Siraj has conveyed his party’s reservations on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in upcoming elections.

Siraj said that they have serious objections to the conduct of elections through EVMs as it would make the whole process of election controversial.