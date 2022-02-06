Demise of Lata Mangeshkar loss for subcontinent, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that that with the demise of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world had known.

With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 6, 2022

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.”

Read more: Imran Abbas, Adnan Siddiqui & others bid adieu to late Lata Mangeshkar

Acclaimed Indian singer, Lata Mangeshkar, who sang tens of thousands of songs in her lifetime, has died at the age of 92.

She had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai city in January after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile in a tweet, expressing his condolences over her death, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said a legend is no more.

He said she was a melodious queen and ruled the world of music for decades.

The minister said Lata Mangeshkar was uncrowned queen of music.