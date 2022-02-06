Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 08:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Demise of Lata Mangeshkar loss for subcontinent, says PM Imran

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 08:03 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan. image: fILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that that with the demise of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world had known.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.”

Read more: Imran Abbas, Adnan Siddiqui & others bid adieu to late Lata Mangeshkar

Acclaimed Indian singer, Lata Mangeshkar, who sang tens of thousands of songs in her lifetime, has died at the age of 92.

She had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai city in January after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile in a tweet, expressing his condolences over her death, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said a legend is no more.

He said she was a melodious queen and ruled the world of music for decades.

The minister said Lata Mangeshkar was uncrowned queen of music.

Read More

5 hours ago
PM Imran shares views with Chinese president on growing polarisation in world

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday reviewed...
5 hours ago
Security forces ready to give befitting response to any terrorist activity: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said the security forces are ready...
6 hours ago
Sri Lanka-Pakistan ties contributing to South Asia’s peace, stability: UN envoy Munir

Pakistan’s United Nations (UN) Ambassador Munir Akram told a virtual event marking...
7 hours ago
30 more deaths, 4,874 new Covid-19 cases reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Thirty more deaths and 4,874 positive cases of Coronavirus have been...
8 hours ago
Security forces kill TTP’s suicide bomber in Tank

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a suicide bomber belonging to the Tehreek e...
8 hours ago
Demise of Lata Mangeshkar marks end of an era in music: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

U19 India
3 mins ago
ICC U19 World Cup: India defeat England to win the title

ICC U19 World Cup: India won the ICC U19 World Cup for...
Chinese, Argentine presidents announce the launch of Year of Friendly Cooperation: joint statement
12 mins ago
Chinese, Argentine presidents announce the launch of Year of Friendly Cooperation: joint statement

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the...
Hareem Farooq dazzles in a powder blue outfit, see photos
28 mins ago
Hareem Farooq dazzles in a powder blue outfit, see photos

Hareem Farooq, a Pakistani film and drama actress, is known for her...
Ben Dunk and James Faulkner
30 mins ago
Ben Dunk, James Faulkner believes Australia will enjoy the atmosphere, quality of cricket in Pakistan

From 4 March to 5 April, Australia's men's cricket team will play...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600