A delegation of officers of Basic Military Police and Crime Investigation & Detective Course on Thursday called on Director General (DG) FIA Dr Sanaullah Abbasi.

The DG FIA appreciated the strategic framework and achievements of Pak Military for peace keeping in FATA, GB and Karachi.

The DG FIA also highlighted the performance of CTW FIA in combating terrorism in collaboration with intelligence agencies.

While expressing his views, Sanaullah Abbasi emphasized upon the importance of Mutual Legal Assistance for National Security and peace keeping.

Director Training FIA Academy Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed delivered presentation to the delegation on working areas and achievements of FIA.

On 9th January, 2021, the federal government transferred Wajid Zia to the National Police Bureau and substituted him with Sanaullah Abbasi as the DG FIA.

According to an announcement issued by the federal government, Wajid Zia has been posted as the director-general of the National Police Bureau “with immediate effect”.

Whereas Zia took charge as the DG FIA in November 2019 after PTI-led abruptly removed Bashir Memon. He had shot to fame after he headed the Panamagate joint inquiry team.

On the other hand, Moazzam Jah Ansari will take over from Abbasi as the inspector general of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Whereas Ansari was previously serving as the commandant of the Frontier Constabulary.

Abbasi was appointed as the KP police chief in January 2020 and had replaced Dr. Naeem Khan.