Did you know that a woman cries around 30 to 64 times a year!

According to a 2011 study published in the academic journal ‘Cross-Cultural Research,‘ women cry emotional tears 30 to 64 times per year, compared to 5 to 17 times per year for males, according to a study of self-reports from over 7,000 persons in 37 countries. According to the study’s authors, the gender gap may be more prominent in countries where culture allows for greater freedom of emotional expression.

A 2017 study published in ‘The Journal of Pediatrics‘ found the following statistics on crying:

– 3 The human body produces three types of tears: basal tears, which keep our eyes lubricated; reaction tears, which we shed in response to physical triggers such as dust or onions; and emotional tears.

– 15 millimetres is the quantity of paper that a healthy person’s tears will wet when the paper is inserted into the lower eyelid for 5 minutes in a test to diagnose dry eyes known as the “Schirmer test.” The test discovered that tear production normally decreases with ageing.

– According to a meta-analysis of studies involving over 8,700 newborns globally, the average amount of time 6-week-old babies scream each day is 2.25 hours. Crying begins to decrease after that, with an average of 68 minutes per day by 12 weeks. Newborns in the UK, Canada, and Italy cried the most, while babies in Denmark, Germany, and Japan screamed the least.