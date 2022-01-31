Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 12:25 am

Did you know that a woman cries around 30 to 64 times a year!

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 12:25 am
Did you know that a woman cries around 30 to 64 times a year!

Did you know that a woman cries around 30 to 64 times a year!

According to a 2011 study published in the academic journal Cross-Cultural Research, women cry emotional tears 30 to 64 times per year, compared to 5 to 17 times per year for males, according to a study of self-reports from over 7,000 persons in 37 countries. According to the study’s authors, the gender gap may be more prominent in countries where culture allows for greater freedom of emotional expression.

A 2017 study published in The Journal of Pediatrics found the following statistics on crying:

– 3 The human body produces three types of tears: basal tears, which keep our eyes lubricated; reaction tears, which we shed in response to physical triggers such as dust or onions; and emotional tears.

15 millimetres is the quantity of paper that a healthy person’s tears will wet when the paper is inserted into the lower eyelid for 5 minutes in a test to diagnose dry eyes known as the “Schirmer test.” The test discovered that tear production normally decreases with ageing.

According to a meta-analysis of studies involving over 8,700 newborns globally, the average amount of time 6-week-old babies scream each day is 2.25 hours. Crying begins to decrease after that, with an average of 68 minutes per day by 12 weeks. Newborns in the UK, Canada, and Italy cried the most, while babies in Denmark, Germany, and Japan screamed the least.

Read More

6 hours ago
Army veteran Tony Judge shared his experience of watching Queen Elizabeth's Coronation

When a young Queen Elizabeth inherited the British throne 70 years ago,...
9 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez might tie the knot very soon

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his wedding to long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez...
5 days ago
WATCH: Engin Altan aka Ertugul stuns fans with his daring snow ride

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul rose to prominence with his...
1 week ago
Teen pilot completes round-the-world feat

KORTRIJK, Belgium - Beaming and waving her arms in the air, teenage...
2 weeks ago
Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Jon Stewart, a famous figure on television for his irreverent brand of...
2 weeks ago
Chrissy Teigen achieved her six month sober milestone-Celebrates on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and energized following a six-month alcohol-free period....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

S.Africa welcomes hosting asteroid alert systems
3 mins ago
S.Africa welcomes hosting asteroid alert systems

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Minister of Higher Education, Science...
Israel to strengthen ties with Palestinian Authority despite no peace deal: minister
10 mins ago
Israel to strengthen ties with Palestinian Authority despite no peace deal: minister

JERUSALEM, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on...
IU VS MS
13 mins ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans | IU VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in the eighth match of...
Japanese men give their entire salary to their wives and get a monthly allowance
16 mins ago
Japanese men give their entire salary to their wives and get a monthly allowance

According to a 2016 survey, Japanese salarymen are struggling to make ends...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600