Mohammad Zafar

01st Feb, 2022. 09:31 pm

Differences develop between Balochistan CM and senior minister over new uplift schemes

Balochistan Senior Provincial Senior Minister for Planning and Development Zahoor Buledi (L) and Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo (R) . Image: File

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Zahoor Buledi on Tuesday came face to face in the cabinet meeting on the approval of more than 12 hundred schemes worth Rs30 billion for the current financial year whereas Rs 13.9 billion has been allocated for the CYF 2021-2022.

Several members of the provincial cabinet expressed strong reservations. Several members walked out of the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Zahoor Buledi revealed on Twitter that several ministers walked out of the cabinet meeting on the proposed schemes.

Buledi said that the inclusion of schemes in the third quarter was a violation of Planning Commission guidelines and the Provincial Financial Management Act.

“Such decision would have a negative impact on the PSDP,” he maintained.

The senior minister also denied that no such deal had been agreed in the assembly but the proposal for more than a thousand schemes in the third quarter of the financial year has raised questions.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Balochistan CM on Information Bushra Rind has said that only senior minister Zahoor buledi walked out and no other cabinet member left the meeting.

She observed that it is beauty of democracy that anyone can speak freely.

