Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Zahoor Buledi on Tuesday came face to face in the cabinet meeting on the approval of more than 12 hundred schemes worth Rs30 billion for the current financial year whereas Rs 13.9 billion has been allocated for the CYF 2021-2022.

Several members of the provincial cabinet expressed strong reservations. Several members walked out of the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Zahoor Buledi revealed on Twitter that several ministers walked out of the cabinet meeting on the proposed schemes.

In today’s Cabinet meeting, several ministers protested & staged walkout against inclusion of Rs30.88bln projects by violating Planning Commission manuals & PFM Act.This 3rd quarter intervention will not only burden the CFY PSDP but also leave a -ve impact on all deve. projects. pic.twitter.com/IKb5M6Zc93 — Zahoor Buledi (@ZahoorBuledi) February 1, 2022

Buledi said that the inclusion of schemes in the third quarter was a violation of Planning Commission guidelines and the Provincial Financial Management Act.

“Such decision would have a negative impact on the PSDP,” he maintained.

The senior minister also denied that no such deal had been agreed in the assembly but the proposal for more than a thousand schemes in the third quarter of the financial year has raised questions.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Balochistan CM on Information Bushra Rind has said that only senior minister Zahoor buledi walked out and no other cabinet member left the meeting.

She observed that it is beauty of democracy that anyone can speak freely.