Dominic Fike have things to say for Tom Holland and Zendaya as a couple

Euphoria has been one of HBO’s most popular shows. And the second season appears to have gotten even more attention than the first. The program, which stars Zendaya in the lead role, is slated to debut its season finale on February 27. And if there’s one curiosity that fans have about it, it’s whether Tom Holland will make a cameo appearance.

After the Spider-Man star remarked during the promotion of his MCU film that he’d love to make an appearance on his girlfriend’s show. Fans have been watching every episode with bated breath, hoping to find the actor.

When Dominic Fike, the show’s other main character, appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, he was asked about the rumours regarding Holland’s cameo, and he had an unusual response.

Fike went on to say, “Without confirming or rejecting anything. Fike went on to offer an unusual tidbit about Tom Holland as a boyfriend.” “What I can tell you is that, despite being Spider-Man, Tom is a remarkably decent guy. You know, because you think you can do everything you want as Spider-Man. You can enter any room and simply point at someone’s girlfriend. That is not something he does. He kisses his lover on the lips while pointing at her.”

While it’s unclear whether Tom will appear in the season finale. The film is likely to close on a high note before returning for a second season following its recent renewal.

