Staff Reporter BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 07:47 pm
Draft of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2021 green-lighted

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja chairs a meeting of Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee in Lahore on Friday. Image: File

The Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee has approved the draft of the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2021 in a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja in Lahore on Friday. 

The law minister said that with the subsequent approval of this act by the Punjab Assembly, Special persons will be empowered. 

The committee also approved a number of issues after consideration.

The meeting approved the shifting of many endangered birds from the first schedule to the third schedule under the Wildlife Act. 

Raja Muhammad Basharat while supporting the initiative said that the decision would help protect endangered birds.

According to a handout, the committee sanctioned the advice for the livestock department to enter into an agreement with Balochistan University.

Under the MoU, the Punjab government will help Balochistan University in the preparation of vaccination and other research developments. Separate sub-committees were constituted for further deliberations on the establishment of Kohsar Development Authority Act 2021 and setting up regional health authorities under the local government act. “Draft acts will be approved after the recommendations from the respective sub-committees,” said the chair.

Furthermore, the Standing Committee approved the decision of declaring District Council Rawalpindi as the sister local government body of Yiling Municipality of China. 

The law minister directed that the agreement for declaring Rawalpindi district council as a sister local government body of Chinese town be implemented in letter and spirit. 

He said that Rawalpindi District Council would be benefited from the Yiling municipality’s expertise in developing water reservoirs.

The committee deferred the agenda item on the upper age limit under the Employees Social Security Ordinance; however, the appointment of non-official members for the Punjab Curriculum and Text Board was approved accordingly.

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and secretaries concerned attended the meeting.

