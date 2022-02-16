Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:53 pm
Driver used a plastic skeleton passenger in carpool lanes

plastic skeleton

According to the Washington State Patrol, a driver using the high-occupancy vehicle lanes on a highway was stopped when a trooper saw the driver’s only passenger was a plastic skeleton wearing a sweatshirt.

According to WSP public relations officer Trooper Rick Johnson, the car with the fake passenger was seen in the HOV lanes of southbound Interstate 405 in the Coal Creek zone.

Read more: Headless Halloween Skeleton Mystifies Colorado Authorities

A plastic skeleton dressed as a hooded sweatshirt was seated on the front seat of the vehicle, according to Johnson’s photo.

Johnson concluded his Twitter message with the phrase “#gottabealive,” and said that drivers in HOV lanes must have at least one human passenger.

