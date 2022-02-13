Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 09:08 pm
Drugs worth billions of rupees seized, one accused held, asserts Sindh Minister Chawla

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla addresses a press conference in Karachi on Sunday. Photo/ Bol News

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department in a major operation in the history of Karachi has seized heroin, chars and chemicals worth billions of rupees and arrested one accused. A case has been registered against the accused and started investigation.

Chawla made this revelation while addressing a press conference at Director General Excise & Taxation Narcotics Control Department situated at I.I Chandragar Road.

The minister said that Deputy Director Zahoor Elahi Mazari on the instructions of Director Excise Waheed Sheikh formed a team led by Excise Inspector Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah recovered 304 kg of heroin ، 500 kg of chars and 38 kg of chemicals used for making drugs.

He said that the operation was carried out in Sector 70-D of Surjani Town. The operation is the biggest operation in the history of Karachi. The seized heroin is valued at US 1.4 billion dollars.

Chawla added that the seized chars was valued at US 1.5 million dollars. One accused Muhammad Usman has also been arrested.

He told that hundreds of kilograms of drugs could be made with the help of the seized chemicals.

On the occasion, the minister also showed the drug- making equipment to the media representatives and said that the officers of the Excise Department deserved congratulations for such a big action.

