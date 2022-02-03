Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 09:56 pm
DSP gunned down by police guard in Hyderabad

Police guard kills DSP in Hyderabad on Thursday evening. Image: File

DSP Police was gunned down by his police guard in Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

Police said that the police guard Abid Chandio was arrested for allegedly killing his boss.

The motive of the murder could not be known immediately. However, the police were interrogating the suspect.

The DSP Faiz Muhammed was posted in Qasimabad in Hyderabad.

On 19 Dec, 2021, four personnel of Karachi police’s Anti-Street Crime Squad were booked after it was revealed that they killed an innocent citizen in a shady encounter in Mehran Town located in the Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi.

A huge number of locals including the victim’s family members gathered outside the Korangi Industrial police station on Sunday to protest the killing.

The police shut down the doors of the station to prevent the protesters from coming inside. The demonstrators chanted slogans against the police, claiming that the security personnel were involved in illegal practices. They also accused that the in-charge of the Anti-Street Crime Squad was a dummy.

 

