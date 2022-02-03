DSP gunned down by police guard in Hyderabad

DSP Police was gunned down by his police guard in Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

Police said that the police guard Abid Chandio was arrested for allegedly killing his boss.

The motive of the murder could not be known immediately. However, the police were interrogating the suspect.

The DSP Faiz Muhammed was posted in Qasimabad in Hyderabad.

