Dur-e-Fishan and Affan Waheed pair-up for a regal photoshoot

Two versatile actors in the showbiz industry, Affan Waheed and Dur-e-Fishan, paired up for the photoshoot of the latest collection of bridal ensembles by Sadaf Fawad Khan.

The duo is flaunting their crackling chemistry, dressed to the nines, showing a grand gesture of love and we are in awe.

Check out their picture!

In the pictures, the Bharaas actress looks regal in a red bridal ensemble. On the other hand, Affan looks classy yet elegant in an elegant groom’s sherwani.

