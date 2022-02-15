During the Super Bowl halftime show, Eminem’s daughter cheers for her father

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade has arrived in Los Angeles to support her father’s halftime performance.

The social media influencer took to Instagram to give an aerial picture of the SoFi Stadium.

“here for the halftime show, staying for stafford,” Hailie captioned her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The appearance is one of the few occasions when Hailie discusses her father. Eminem performed with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige on Super Sunday.