Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

24th Feb, 2022. 10:20 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Dutch evacuates 294 Afghans through Pakistan: ministry

AFP News Agency

24th Feb, 2022. 10:20 am
UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

A first group of 35 evacuees were given permission to travel to Pakistan in January. Image: File

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands has evacuated 294 Afghan citizens who arrived in neighbouring Pakistan over the last few days and will be flown soon to a Dutch destination, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The group, consisting of translators, non-governmental workers and other people assisting Dutch missions to the war-torn country as well as their families, have been allowed across the Afghan-Pakistani border following “intense diplomatic negotiations,” the Hague-based ministry said in a statement.

The group consists of “persons and families of whom not everyone has valid travel documents,” it added.

“The Pakistani authorities have made an exception for this specific group and have given permission to travel to the Netherlands via that country,” the foreign ministry said.

The group is currently being housed by the Dutch government in hotels in Islamabad, the NOS public broadcaster reported.

Read more: Netherlands extends support to Pakistan at FATF

A first group of 35 evacuees were given permission to travel to Pakistan in January and arrived on Friday in the Netherlands on a charter flight via Hanover in Germany, the foreign ministry added.

The Netherlands evacuated more than 1,500 people, both Dutch nationals and eligible Afghans, in the final chaotic days before the US pulled out of Afghanistan on August 31.

But many Afghans were left behind, including 22 interpreters, according to the government, despite calls from MPs and diplomats in Kabul to evacuate them months ago.

The chaotic Dutch withdrawal prompted two ministers to resign in its wake.

“The Dutch government continues to look for solutions to this and in the meantime advises people to apply for a passport where possible,” the foreign ministry said.

Read More

2 hours ago
PM Imran receives red carpet welcome upon his arrival to Russia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was accorded a red carpet welcome...
2 hours ago
EU Special Representative for Human Rights terms Pakistan a safe country

Islamabad: European Union (EU) Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on...
2 hours ago
Keen to assist Pakistan in energy sector, says Russian Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich has said that Russia is keen to...
12 hours ago
Four killed in exchange of fire with CTD personnel in Zhob

Four persons were killed in exchange of fire with the personnel of...
12 hours ago
PML-Q expresses reservations about ‘a big political party’ of Pakistan Democratic Movement

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed his reservation about a big...
14 hours ago
Balochistan, Sindh agree to resolve water issue thru mutual consultation and negotiation

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mtahar Niaz Rana and Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Imran Khan Biden
1 min ago
US has informed Pakistan about ‘Ukraine position’: State Dept

The United States said it had communicated its position to Pakistan regarding...
south korea
5 mins ago
S.Korea reports 170,016 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 85 locally transmitted COVID-19...
mainland chinese
12 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 85 new local COVID-19 cases Wednesday

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 85 locally transmitted COVID-19...
fakhar zaman
19 mins ago
Fakhar Zaman surpasses Babar Azam for most runs in a single edition of PSL

Lahore Qalandars' power hitter Fakhar Zaman set a new milestone in the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600