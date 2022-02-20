Dynastic politics: a boon or a bane?

Sirajul Haq, Jamaat-i-Islami Ameer

I think there are three main flaws in the dynastic politics which is prevalent in Pakistan and which deprive people of their fundamental rights.

Firstly, instead of ensuring that poor people of the country get all their legitimate rights, the political families focus only on protecting their own business empires and on means to become more powerful. When the poor masses approach them with any problem, the members of these influential political families make fun of them and abuse them. Secondly, in these parties, sons and daughters of the party chief always aspire to reach the top position without having any political acumen, merit, ability or experience which is sheer injustice.

Thirdly, this feudal system dates back to the East India Company which awarded lands to these people to win their loyalties and services. And such people are the feudal lords of today. When Pakistan came into being, these jagirdars took loans from the banks and became industrialists and capitalists and then never bothered to return those loans. Their children go abroad for higher studies and, upon return, infiltrate the bureaucracy of the country. In short, they have occupied the entire system of the state as they have ample resources and the clout. Through this sort of nefarious politics, they set up sugar mills, industrial units and real estate businesses to make properties both in and out of the country.

Politics is their handmaiden and democracy for them is a game of chess.

In the past, the head of the family used to arrange for slaves to serve his sons and his daughters. The same case happened to this dynastic politics; the heads of these political families allot constituencies to their children to rule as they wish and multiply their wealth manifold.

I have appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan to monitor the intra-party elections like the general elections or the local body polls, so that a common man can also secure a seat on merit and serve people sincerely and honestly. The Jamaat-i-Islami conducts party elections fairly and transparently, from a unit to the centre and elects deserving people on merit.

In Pakistan, the dynasties in politics have been the Bhutto family in the PPP which comprises Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, son-in-law Asif Ali Zardari and now Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Then there is the ANP that comprises Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Khan Abdul Wali Khan, Asfandyar Wali Khan and Aimal Wali Khan; Then there is the JUI-F which has Fazlur Rehman as its head and his son Asad Mehmood who is also active in politics. And, of course, there is the Sharif family which rules the PML-N which has Nawaz Sharif as its head, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, his brother and leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz who is in the Punjab Assembly.

“Dynastic politics has only harmed the country”

Khalid Maqbool, MQM-P Convener

I think the dynastic is a curse, a trade and it basically depicts a feudal-mindset. It took its roots in Pakistani politics because of the feudal system and the sheer illiteracy prevalent in the country.

Thought it did not look like becoming such a menace in the past, but now when you see its repercussions and how influential people have exploited it for illegal gains, it has indeed become detrimental to the country. What’s deplorable is that even the so-called leaders, who used to do politics of the left have also fallen prey to it, promoting their own descendants and other vested interests to fill their pockets. And if you look at the leaders of the religious parties, even they have been encouraging and defending dynastic politics, which is really a shame.

Having said that, in most urban localities, people loathe dynastic politics because they are educated and aware of the flaws of the feudal system which deprives people of their basic rights, freedom of expression and other fundamental entitlements. The political parties hardly do their campaigns in these urban areas because they know what sort of reaction will come. There is no doubt that dynastic politics has just done harm to the country and has only brought disgrace. It has caused a sense of deprivation and insecurity among the masses.

The MQM-P has always strongly condemned dynastic politics and introduced a refined culture of awarding the party’s tickets to the poor, to the deserving candidates and, above all, to the educated ones, so that they represent their localities well and address the main issues in the Parliament. This is why MQM-P is such a popular party in the urban areas of Sindh where locals can easily approach their elected representatives to find solutions to their problems.

Secondly, we have raised our voice against this ruthless feudal system. There is one and only solution to this evil which is education. Only education can put an end to the feudal system and subsequently, the dynastic politics. We are fully aware that the feudal lords and the influential people will never improve the education system and never eliminate illiteracy from the society because their rule will then be threatened.

During the regime of the former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf, when the condition of holding a graduation degree was imposed for the contesting candidates in the country, it came to fore that a former Prime Minister, an ex-foreign minister and even ministers of information and science and technology did not have university degrees. Their only aim was to get a seat for themselves, while education was not on their list of priorities.

Unfortunately, Pakistan could not develop its own new political culture when the nation was being built and the wretched feudal system continued to thrive. The MQM-P never believed in this sort of politics.

“Dynastic politics is the realm of the rich and the powerful”

Jawad Ahmad , Barabri party pakistan chairman

Let me explain the dynastic or family politics first. If a poor or working-class man or woman does politics for the rights of people and teaches their children how to fight for their rights through politics and provide them a platform, there is nothing wrong with that. If ultimately their direct descendants come into politics to ensure the continuity of their mission or the goals, I don’t think that is dynastic politics. Their children have every right to participate in politics, if they are eager to do it.

The problem begins when the owners or heads of these parties start throwing their weight around or influence the process of elections in any way.

But in Pakistan, the typical dynastic politics is done by nearly 80 to 90 percent of feudal lords, landlords, capitalist, criminals, sardars, pirs and influential people who ruin the national economy and the political system of the country and exert their influence everywhere in the country. Dynastic politics is the realm of these rich and powerful people who want to enjoy all the powers but remain reluctant to transfer the same to the poor. We are completely averse to this sort of dynastic politics.

Such people are present in all the three mainstream political parties – the PPP, PML-N and PTI – while the rest of the 10 per cent people also belong to the upper-middle class. Lower- or middle-class people are not at all present in these three parties, unfortunately. Our system is outdated and contaminated by this kind of dynastic politics which has become a nuisance to common people because these big guns do not allow the deserving or common people enter the mainstream politics and use all sorts of nasty tactics to stop them.

When Prime Minister Imran Khan says that there are two kinds of politics – right or wrong, it can be his narrative. But in reality, there are no right or wrong concepts in politics. For instance, whatever I feel is right in politics can be wrong for you. In fact, politics vary for the rich and the poor. While the poor are eager to get their rights and help people earn enough money to run their household, the rich are keen to earn more and more power and money and give less to the poor people.

When families including the Bhuttos, the Zardaris, the Sharifs, the Chaudhries of Gujrat, the Gandapurs, the Fazlur Rehmans and the others have the opportunities to rule and attain power, they fully capitalise on those opportunities even if they have to resort to under-handed or nasty tactics. And the PTI is no different. It is also infested with the electable politicians who are affluent people. Why did Imran khan award tickets to those electable politicians and wealthy people instead of giving the tickets to poor people and the middle-class, educated ones? The real truth is that electable politicians are those whose fathers, uncles and other relatives are only keen about clinching seats in some particular constituencies to further their interests and fill their coffers.