Dynastic politics: a boon or a bane?

DR Afnan Ullah Khan, PML-N leader

In the history of mankind, we have witnessed that children of doctors, engineers, lawyers, journalists, army personnel have adopted the profession of their forefathers or fathers. Why is it considered bad or harmful when it comes to politics? As everything should be across the board. If the children of people belonging to other professions could join the profession of their parents then why not politicians.

If the children of politicians cannot join politics then the children of people belonging to other walks of lives should also not be allowed to join those professions too. This debate was ignited by the PTI which used to accuse its political opponents of dynastic politics and it was given uncalled for attention and hype by the people who toes the PTI’s line. However, the matter of the fact is that who can deny the fact that the person who has always seen political happenings and gatherings taking place at his home since childhood and who has also witnessed how political dynamics change in different scenarios will have a better political acumen than the person who is new in politics.

Likewise, let’s take the example of a lawyer. It is quite likely that his son will have a more legal acumen as compared to a newby because he would have been witnessing the legal debate and narrative since childhood. In my opinion the main problem of Pakistan is not dynastic politics. In fact what matters is the progress of the country, the law and order situation, the living standards of the masses, the rising inflation and other issues like shortage of medicines, sugar, flour and other daily usage items.

But what we have witnessed is that the PTI government diverts the attention of the masses and people by turning certain non-issues into issues so that nobody could pinpoint how badly they have dealt with crises while they are at the helm and affairs. If by banning dynastic politics these issues could be mitigated then you can ban dynastic politics. You should ban dynastic politics or even if these issues are caused by it.

But the reality is that we are faced with these issues due to bad strategy or lack of strategy as from day one, the PTI government was busy targeting the political opponents of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rather than focusing on the issues faced by the masses. Instead of providing relief to the masses, they have been busy finding new ways to target the leadership of the opposition parties and to put them behind the bar. Due to their failed policies and lack of will to address the issues faced by the masses, the poor people of the country are often forced to commit suicides as they are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

“Family politics is different from dynastic politics”

ZAIN HUSSAIN QURESHI, PTI leader

We all have been witnessing that children of doctors, lawyers, army officials, bureaucrats often join the profession of their parents on elders. Likewise, politics is no different. Son or daughters of lawyers or doctors usually become doctors so they inherit the patients or clients of their parents and could carry on with the legacy.

Politics is also the same. But let me tell you that there is a difference between dynastic politics and family politics. If you take my example I have applied for the party ticket and then people of Pakistan elected me through their votes after which I was elected as the member of the National Assembly. This is family politics that I am carrying on the legacy of my family but have achieved something on my own and the people of Pakistan elected me.

However, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was made the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman without any experience and without even winning a councillor’s election. This is what dynastic politics is. Likewise, Nawaz Sharif was the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and his daughter – Maryam Nawaz – was made the PML-N vice president. But Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is different from these two parties as in the PTI you could find family politics but not dynastic politics. You can only call the PTI a dynastic party like the PPP and the PML-N if Prime Minister Imran Khan’s son becomes the party chairman in the years to come but that’s not going to happen. As far as electables are concerned, you cannot rule out the importance of electables in the parliamentary form of government or parliamentary system but still our party has managed to maintain the balance as we are the only party which has provided opportunity to the people who belong to the middle class and who don’t belong to political family like Murad Saeed, Zartaj Gul and many others.

I personally suffered because of this too as Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to make me a minister when I was elected an MNA but he couldn’t do that because then these political parties would have said that PTI used to criticize the PML-N and the PPP and now the son of PTI’s Vice President and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is inducted in the federal cabinet. Lastly, there is no harm in dynastic politics as long as the new scions are elected by the masses.

We have the examples of Justin Trudeau who is currently serving as the prime minister of Canada while his father Pierre Elliot Trudeau also served as the premier of Canada. Likewise, in the US the Kennedy family has been in politics since the last 150 years and dynastic politics is prevalent in other countries as well including India and Bangladesh and China.

“Dynastic politics is an integral part of our culture”

SYED HASSAN MURTAZA, PPP leader

Pakistan is a country with high rates of illiteracy, especially in the rural areas, so a name can win or lose elections. The reason dynastic families enjoy tremendous power in the political system is that “a dynasty” substantially increases the chances of winning an electoral contest.

Dynastic politics is widely condemned as an undemocratic phenomenon and the root cause of widespread corruption in the country, but, whether we like it or not, dynasties are an integral part of Pakistan’s political culture. In a true democracy, every individual who satisfies the rules of the electoral process can contest for a public office. These rules are universal and equally applicable to a person belonging to a political family. Moreover, in any election the ballot paper contains more than one candidate from which the voter must choose the one, who, he thinks, deserves his vote. The right to choose between candidates is essentially the essence of democracy. If a particular voter chooses to vote for a family member, a relative or a patron to represent him in the legislature, for any reason, it is his undeniable right guaranteed by the principle of democracy. It means that a political dynasty cannot ensure a parliamentary seat for its candidate since the ultimate power lies with the voter. However, it can give its members a relatively easier and, sometimes, spectacular entry into the political scene.

There have been a few occasions in Pakistan’s electoral history when voters rejected dynastic hopefuls resulting in candidates losing their traditional parliamentary seats. The most notable incident occurred in 1970 when the PPP upset the established political order in Punjab. In another such incident, an alliance of Islamic parties defeated the powerful political families in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Though, in both cases, the old political order eventually returned, it was nonetheless established that the electorate, if it so decides, could ditch dynastic candidates at will.

The concept of dynastic politics is not Pakistan specific. There are powerful political families in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Singapore, Japan and even China. In all these countries, just belonging to the right family guarantees smooth and easy ascendancy to positions of power.

To be fair, it must be acknowledged that political dynasties have produced some of Pakistan’s best statesmen, politicians and diplomats.

It is a fact that Imran Khan won the elections of 2018 when the electables and local power brokers joined the party. Before that Imran Khan was an anti-corruption campaigner and claimed that his politics was against powerful dynastic families but now he defends his alliance with the electables as necessary. “I am fighting elections in Pakistan, not Europe,” Khan told a leading English-language daily of the country. “You contest elections to win. You don’t contest elections to be a good boy. I want to win.”