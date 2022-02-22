Earthquake strikes in Birmingham

Birmingham – The British Geological Survey (BGS) reported a 2.8 magnitude earthquake in the West Midlands late Monday night.

According to the British Geological Survey, the quake struck the town of Walsall, near Birmingham, at a depth of seven kilometres (4.35 miles) at 10.59 p.m.

The impacts of the quake were felt in a 20-kilometre radius around its epicentre, with inhabitants in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, and Dudley reporting shakes.

The quake jolted people’ homes, according to the BGS, and one individual described it as “like a wardrobe had fallen over or an explosive blow on the window.”

According to the British Geological Survey, the quake was around 13 kilometres (eight miles) east of the magnitude 4.7 Dudley earthquake, which happened on September 22, 2002 and was felt over much of England.