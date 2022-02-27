Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Monitoring Desk

27th Feb, 2022. 09:30 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Echoes of Gandhara

Latest discovery of 1,800-year-old Buddhist artefacts to boost religious tourism in Pakistan

Monitoring Desk

27th Feb, 2022. 09:30 am
Echoes of Gandhara

The fresh discoveries, the archaeologists and the tourism authorities believe, will give a further boost to the already growing religious tourism in Pakistan. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

PESHAWAR: Archaeologists have found Buddhist artefacts in the northwest region of Pakistan that date back 1,800 years, an official has said.

The rare artefacts have been found in the Swabi district located some 83 kilometres from Peshawar, the Provincial Director Archaeology Department, Abdul Samad informed the Anadolu Agency.

“We have found around 400 new antiquities belonging to the Gandhara Civilization during an ongoing excavation at the Baho Dheri village of Swabi over the past six months”, he informed further.

The discoveries include a 73-metre-high stupa, the largest of its kind so far found in the region, and a rare 10-feet life-size statue of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. “The statue is not intact. We need to work on its restoration”, said Samad.

Other antiquities include seated Buddha statues, the original floor of the largest stupa dating back to 1,800 years, and a statue in meditation pose, he added.

“These antiquities are not mere art pieces but they were used for worship purposes”, he said and apprised that the Buddhist disciples used to take rounds of the stupa in the anti-clockwise direction.

Mostly, he said, round Indian-style Ashokan stupas have been found in the region that date back 2,200 years. The latest discoveries are the outcome of an ongoing excavation in the region. “We have so far completed 40 per cent of the planned excavation, said Fawad Khan, the head of a 20-member team of archaeologists taking part in the excavation.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, he said that more “interesting” discoveries are expected. He said that the latest discoveries have added a “new chapter” to the history of the Gandhara Civilization.

Having emerged in 500 BC, the ancient Gandhara Civilization sprawled across the region, which included Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Swat, Buner, and Bajaur situated in the northwest, and Taxila in the northeast of Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — once a hub of terrorism and suicide bombings — is home to 70pc of the sites that are sacred to the Buddhists.

Hub of Buddhist culture

Once known as the heart of the Gandhara Civilization, Takht-i-Bahi (throne of origins), a small scenic town located some 112km from Peshawar, is the most visited site by the Buddhists who flock to see the ancient monastery dating back to the 1st century, according to Samad.

In the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that borders neighbouring Afghanistan, there are some 20,000 archaeological sites out of which some 2,000 belong to the Buddhist Civilization.

“The region comprising Swabi and Mardan is so important for Buddhists in general and for the Korean peninsula in particular as Buddhism was introduced to that region (Korea) by a monk from Swabi some 1,600 years ago,” said Khan.

Discoveries to boost religious tourism

Thousands of tourists from Japan, China, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Myanmar visit the Buddhist sites in Pakistan every year, following an improved law and order situation in the country in recent years.

The Pakistan Army has launched a series of crackdowns on militants, particularly in the north-western tribal region along the Afghan border since 2014, claiming to have cleared 95pc area from terrorists.

According to the interior ministry figures, there has been an 80pc decline in the number of terrorist attacks in the country since 2014.

The fresh discoveries, the archaeologists and the tourism authorities believe, will give a further boost to the already growing religious tourism in Pakistan.

Pakistan is situated in a region that has been home to the world’s three major religions — Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism. The state hosts scores of revered pilgrimage sites, with some dating back 5,000 years, linked to numerous ancient civilizations.

Badly hit by the events related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US, religious tourism in Pakistan is now picking up mainly because of the improved law and order situation, and the government’s realization of the economic and political importance of this sector.

“The latest discoveries, which include rare stupas and other artefacts, will certainly boost the religious tourism in Pakistan, which is already picking up”, Samad observed.  Echoing his views, Khan, the chief archaeologist, said the discoveries would attract the Buddhist community from across the world. Located some 27km from Islamabad, Taxila is another holy site, which includes a Mesolithic cave and the archaeological remains of several Buddhist monasteries.

Apart from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-eastern Punjab is home to the five most important pilgrimage sites for Sikhs. They include the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion who was born in 1469 in Nankana Sahib district, and gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hasan Abdal town, where the handprint of Guru Nanak is believed to be imprinted on a boulder at the monastery.  The two sites are visited by thousands of Sikhs from neighbouring India, Europe, and America every year.

The Katas Raj temple in the north-eastern Chakwal district and the Sadhu Bela temple in southern Sukkur district are the two most visited religious sites by the Hindus from across the world.

The Hindu community that is Pakistan’s largest minority, equally reveres the water of a lake in the Katas Raj temple as they believe the lake was filled with the tears of Shiva, one of the principal deities of Hinduism. Hindus make up 4pc of Pakistan’s 210 million population.—Anadolu Agency

Read More

3 hours ago
Deadlock persists among oppositon leaders on no-confidence motion, claims Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid said on Sunday that there persists...
3 hours ago
‘We've come to hold PPP accountable for its 15-year governance in Sindh’

SHIKARPUR: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on...
4 hours ago
FM Qureshi slams India for double standard in UNSC voting against Ukraine attack

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday slammed India for its hypocrisy...
4 hours ago
Today is day of complete revival of Int’l cricket in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said 'today is...
5 hours ago
PPP long march: Bilawal announces to attack government after reaching Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will...
6 hours ago
Evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine to complete within couple of days

Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine Retired Major General Noel Israel Khokhar on Sunday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

54 seconds ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
3 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
10 mins ago
FM Qureshi, Ukrainian counterpart discuss evacuation of Pakistanis

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his...
Iqra Aziz shows us how to stay festive ready in the ritziest way
19 mins ago
Iqra Aziz shows us how to stay festive ready in the ritziest way

Pakistan’s leading actress, Iqra Aziz, has been giving us a chunk of...
Adsence Ad 300X600