Effects of increase in petrol price to start appearing soon: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the effects of increase in petrol price would start appearing in next two to four months.

“The record rise in petroleum product prices will increase the inflation. Until the incompetent government is ruling, the jinn of inflation cannot be controlled,” Ahsan Iqbal said talking to media in Islamabad.

He said the finance minister said the government needed eight months to rectify the economic conditions and control inflation, while Prime Minister Imran Khan, after coming into power in 20018, had said that the difficult time would stay no longer than four months.

More to follow…