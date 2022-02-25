Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:04 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Egyptian delegation visits central business district Punjab

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:04 pm
Egyptian delegation

The delegation was led by General Ahmed Hamed, accompanied by Dr Hany Shaheen and First Secretary of the Egyptian Embassy, Amr Essayed Nassredin Elsayed. Image: Bol News

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

LAHORE: For building new business-friendly ties, an Egyptian government delegation visited CBD Punjab’s project site on Friday.

CEO Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) Imran Amin, COO Brigadier (RTD) Mansoor Janjua, board members and directorate heads of the LCBDDA welcomed the delegates.

Read more: TDAP calls for improved economic ties  with Oman

The Egyptian delegation was given a detailed visit of the CBD Punjab sites and was briefed about the ongoing and future projects.

The delegation was led by General Ahmed Hamed, accompanied by Dr Hany Shaheen and First Secretary of the Egyptian Embassy, Amr Essayed Nassredin Elsayed.

CEO LCBDDA Amin, while visiting the site area, told the Egyptian delegation that the CBD Punjab had already auctioned five mixed-use commercial plots for Lahore Prime and successfully generated an investment of Rs24 billion.

The authority was now preparing for an auction of Lahore’s first planned downtown, he added.

Lahore downtown comprised seven mixed commercial plots and had been themed on the existing downtown in first world countries.

General Hamed said, ‘Business districts like CBD Punjab are door openers to new opportunities that can be materialised for the betterment of any state. Our visit to CBD Punjab has wiped out all the myths of economic instability”.

“Visits of foreign delegations are proof that CBD Punjab has impacted the economic map positively. People want to know more about CBD Punjab and its project,” said CEO LCBDDA Amin while expressing views on the Egyptian delegation visit.

“We are not only a business hub, but we are also a beacon, designed for the well-being of our future generations.”

He said, “Every step being taken by the CBD Punjab, whether it is urban development, building better business relations with other countries, economic development or job creations, is linked with the welfare of Pakistan’’.

Read more: Egyptian exports to EU rise 38% in eight months

Meanwhile, the delegation briefly discussed ideas and opportunities to build better economic relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

The delegation was also given a brief presentation about Pak-Egypt Business Corporation at CBD Punjab’s office.

Read More

2 hours ago
Saeed Ghani blames PM Imran's close associates for corruption in the country

Provincial Minister of Sindh for Labour and Information and Human Resources, Saeed...
2 hours ago
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Pakistani MBBS student loses contact with parents in Tando Allahyar

Amid the rising tension between Ukraine and Russia, a Pakistani student, who...
2 hours ago
PM Imran calls for the need to curb soaring trend of Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed on the need for countering...
2 hours ago
PM Imran Khan returns home after concluding Russia visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has returned to Pakistan after...
2 hours ago
Brining no-confidence against PM Imran on people's demand, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the no-confidence motion...
3 hours ago
Deadlock persists as Nawaz reluctant to support Elahi for next Punjab CM: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has proposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kendall Jenner panic attacks
2 mins ago
Kendall Jenner recalls how her habit of writing diary helped quell ‘panic attacks’

Famed supermodel Kendall Jenner got candid about how she coped with mental...
Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths
13 mins ago
Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,122 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours,...
Malaika Arora thigh-high slit dress
19 mins ago
Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing a strange thigh-high slit dress

One of the most stylish and fit mommies of Bollywood, Malaika Arora,...
52 mins ago
Imran Khan invites Russian businessmen to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government wants to open...
Adsence Ad 300X600