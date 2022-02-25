Egyptian delegation visits central business district Punjab

The delegation was led by General Ahmed Hamed, accompanied by Dr Hany Shaheen and First Secretary of the Egyptian Embassy, Amr Essayed Nassredin Elsayed. Image: Bol News

LAHORE: For building new business-friendly ties, an Egyptian government delegation visited CBD Punjab’s project site on Friday.

CEO Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) Imran Amin, COO Brigadier (RTD) Mansoor Janjua, board members and directorate heads of the LCBDDA welcomed the delegates.

The Egyptian delegation was given a detailed visit of the CBD Punjab sites and was briefed about the ongoing and future projects.

The delegation was led by General Ahmed Hamed, accompanied by Dr Hany Shaheen and First Secretary of the Egyptian Embassy, Amr Essayed Nassredin Elsayed.

CEO LCBDDA Amin, while visiting the site area, told the Egyptian delegation that the CBD Punjab had already auctioned five mixed-use commercial plots for Lahore Prime and successfully generated an investment of Rs24 billion.

The authority was now preparing for an auction of Lahore’s first planned downtown, he added.

Lahore downtown comprised seven mixed commercial plots and had been themed on the existing downtown in first world countries.

General Hamed said, ‘Business districts like CBD Punjab are door openers to new opportunities that can be materialised for the betterment of any state. Our visit to CBD Punjab has wiped out all the myths of economic instability”.

“Visits of foreign delegations are proof that CBD Punjab has impacted the economic map positively. People want to know more about CBD Punjab and its project,” said CEO LCBDDA Amin while expressing views on the Egyptian delegation visit.

“We are not only a business hub, but we are also a beacon, designed for the well-being of our future generations.”

He said, “Every step being taken by the CBD Punjab, whether it is urban development, building better business relations with other countries, economic development or job creations, is linked with the welfare of Pakistan’’.

Meanwhile, the delegation briefly discussed ideas and opportunities to build better economic relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

The delegation was also given a brief presentation about Pak-Egypt Business Corporation at CBD Punjab’s office.