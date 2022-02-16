Pervaiz Elahi takes party members into confidence about meetings with opposition leaders. Image: File

A meeting of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Muslim League-Q chaired by Central Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema discussed the political situation in the country.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi took the party members into confidence about the recent meetings with the opposition leaders.

All members of assemblies gave Ch Pervaiz Elahi full authority to make decisions.

The current political situation in the country was discussed in the meeting and all the members of the Assembly openly expressed their views.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir also prayed for the complete recovery of former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain.

Expressing concern over the rising prices of petrol, electricity and gas and the deteriorating law and order situation, the PML-Q parliamentarians said that the recent hike in petrol prices should be withdrawn immediately.

They said that if relief was not given to the common man, it would be difficult to handle the situation.

The government should address the problems of the poor on priority basis keeping in view their plight, they observed.

