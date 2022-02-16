Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Feb, 2022. 12:10 am

Pervaiz Elahi takes party members into confidence about meetings with opposition leaders

17th Feb, 2022. 12:10 am

Pervaiz Elahi takes party members into confidence about meetings with opposition leaders. Image: File

A meeting of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Muslim League-Q chaired by Central Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema discussed the political situation in the country.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi took the party members into confidence about the recent meetings with the opposition leaders.

Read more: PM Imran Khan directs CM Buzdar to provide maximum relief to masses

All members of assemblies gave Ch Pervaiz Elahi full authority to make decisions.

The current political situation in the country was discussed in the meeting and all the members of the Assembly openly expressed their views.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir also prayed for the complete recovery of former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain.

Expressing concern over the rising prices of petrol, electricity and gas and the deteriorating law and order situation, the PML-Q parliamentarians said that the recent hike in petrol prices should be withdrawn immediately.

They said that if relief was not given to the common man, it would be difficult to handle the situation.

The government should address the problems of the poor on priority basis keeping in view their plight, they observed.

Read more: Opposition hit out at the government on a massive hike in oil prices

All members of Senate, National Assembly and Punjab Assembly including Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, MNAs Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Punjab Ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Bao Rizwan Abdullah Yousuf Warraich, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Shujahat Nawaz Ajnala and Khadija Umar attended the meeting.

