Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:21 pm
Elephant fell into a pit. Here’s how forest officials used water to save it

West Bengal forest officers utilised physics to save an elephant that had fallen into a deep ditch. The rescuers filled the pit with water using Archimedes’ Principle, allowing the animal to ascend and eventually emerge safely.

The animal can be seen struggling inside a deep ditch, trying to get out with its trunk. The process, however, was impeded by its weight. The video also shows forest service employees using water to help the animal float higher and then additional ropes to hold it as it emerges from the ditch.

According to Archimedes’ Principle, “a body at rest in a fluid is acted upon by a force pushing upward called the buoyant force, which is equal to the weight of the fluid that the body displaces.”

Netizens were not only pleased that the animal received prompt assistance, but they were also impressed by the technique as the video went viral.

One commenter thought it was a fantastic example of how a theory can be put into practice, and that it was probably the safest way to get the terrified animal out without resorting to severe methods. While some people expressed concern about the dangers such deep furrows pose to wild animals and humans, others wondered if they could be covered or filled to avoid future difficulties.

 

