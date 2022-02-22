Elephant fell into a pit. Here’s how forest officials used water to save it

West Bengal forest officers utilised physics to save an elephant that had fallen into a deep ditch. The rescuers filled the pit with water using Archimedes’ Principle, allowing the animal to ascend and eventually emerge safely.

The animal can be seen struggling inside a deep ditch, trying to get out with its trunk. The process, however, was impeded by its weight. The video also shows forest service employees using water to help the animal float higher and then additional ropes to hold it as it emerges from the ditch.

According to Archimedes’ Principle, “a body at rest in a fluid is acted upon by a force pushing upward called the buoyant force, which is equal to the weight of the fluid that the body displaces.”

Netizens were not only pleased that the animal received prompt assistance, but they were also impressed by the technique as the video went viral.

Another day, another pachyderm get into trouble on 21/02/2022 at 1am in #Medinipur, no issue @WbdfSocial #Forest dept. Dedicated to serve… few lessons of #swimming and learning about #buoyancy, the #Elephant was #rescued and guided safely into #FOREST by 4am. Thanks to all.. pic.twitter.com/ahQi0NgQgP — sandeepberwal@IFS (@sandeepberwal) February 21, 2022

One commenter thought it was a fantastic example of how a theory can be put into practice, and that it was probably the safest way to get the terrified animal out without resorting to severe methods. While some people expressed concern about the dangers such deep furrows pose to wild animals and humans, others wondered if they could be covered or filled to avoid future difficulties.

Wow. Salute the people who have courage and the presence of mind to think of applying science in such a situation.

This is how👇 forest staff from Midnapur used water to save this pachyderm.👏👏 Kudos to all team members of the Midnapur Division. https://t.co/J3KNl98sG6 — Mohan Chandra Pargaien IFS.🌲🐝🐅🇮🇳 (@pargaien) February 21, 2022

