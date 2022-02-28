Adsence Ads 300X250
Javed Mirza Web Editor

28th Feb, 2022. 06:24 pm
Engro Corporation sets up trading subsidiary in UAE

KARACHI: Engro Corporation has commenced office operations of its wholly owned subsidiary, Engro Eximp FZE, in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, Emirate of Dubai, a statement said on Monday.

Engro Eximp FZE will explore potential trading opportunities in the energy, fertilizers, petrochemicals and food & agriculture sectors.

Engro Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Ghias Khan said: “With a vision to expand the group’s footprint outside Pakistan, we have opened our trading company in Dubai.”

“Through its trading activities, Engro Eximp FZE will aim to create more export engines for sustainable economic growth,” he added.

This business will help leverage the enormous supply potential of Pakistan to tap the rising GCC demand, he said.

The group’s strategic partnerships and global alliances provide Engro Eximp FZE the foundation to grow and establish its brand internationally.

