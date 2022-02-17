Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 03:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Entire nation in coma over increase in petrol price: Yousaf Gilani

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 03:03 pm

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani. Image: Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday said the entire nation was in a state of coma over sharp increase in petroleum product prices.

Addressing the Senate session in Islamabad, Yousaf Gilani said people were already suffering from inflation and the government every other day kept increasing petrol and electricity prices. He pointed out that increasing their prices further pushed up inflation. “And when petrol price enhances it increases prices of overall commodities,” he said.

“I think you should be efficient in tax collection but not in burdening people with high prices,” he said.

Yousaf Raza Gilani said the prices of petroleum products had gone beyond the reach of the people. He said the opposition parties did not accept the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Responding to the points of the leader of the opposition in the house, Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem said the government had resultantly borne revenue loss of Rs35 billion.

The leader of the house said the petroleum prices had increased by 35 per cent in the international market over the last two months because of various factors including the Ukraine situation.  He, however, said that as soon as the prices of petroleum products came down, the benefit would be transferred to the masses.

The house on Thursday passed a resolution recommending the government to take initiatives for empowerment of women and make them equal players in decision making related to climate change and sustainability.

Read more: Fawad seeks solution from opposition for not increasing petrol price

The resolution moved by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Seemee Ezdi commended the efforts of women and girls leading efforts in climate change related matters to build a more sustainable future for all.

It acknowledged that the women are effective and powerful leaders and change maker for climate adaptation and mitigation because of their involvement in the sustainability initiatives around the world.  The resolution also appreciated that the barriers are being removed by the parliament and government to create linkages between gender, environment and sustainable development.

The Senate was informed that the government has brought the sales tax on petroleum products to zero and reduced the petroleum development levy in order to pass on to the people the minimum burden of unprecedented rise in the prices of petroleum products in the international market.

Earlier, Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema told the house during question hour that all the recruitments in the Ministry of Housing and its attached departments had been made as per the rules and regulations and quota.

The Senate unanimously passed Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) bill, 2022, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Second) Amendment Bill, 2022 and Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2022.

These were moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

The House has now been prorogued.

Read More

2 hours ago
Bill Gates appreciates Covid-19 response efforts in Pakistan during first ever visit

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad on his first-ever visit to...
3 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz slams NAB as it seeks adjournment in Avenfield reference

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while addressing...
4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan launches Scholarship Complaint Portal for students

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Scholarship Complaint Portal for...
4 hours ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses Pakistani community at Expo 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020...
4 hours ago
CNG supply to again be suspended from tomorrow

KARACHI: Supply of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has again been announced...
5 hours ago
Resolution against Mohsin Baig's arrest filed in Punjab Assembly

A resolution against the arrest of senior journalist Mohsin Baig has been...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
3 mins ago
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never ‘deny’ Virginia Giuffre’s rape

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never...
Candace Cameron
7 mins ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget’s “legacy”: It’s reassuring.’

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
accountability
11 mins ago
Effects of increase in petrol price to start appearing soon: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the...
21 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600