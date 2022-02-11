Envoys of four countries present credentials to President Alvi

The newly appointed non-resident envoys of New Zealand, Mexico, Ghana, and Uganda Friday presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at a ceremony. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed non-resident envoys of New Zealand, Mexico, Ghana, and Uganda Friday presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi at a ceremony.

After presenting the credentials, the High Commissioners-designate of New Zealand, Michael Wehi Mailetonga Walsh, and Uganda, Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambira, and the Ambassadors-designate of the United Mexican States, Guillermo Alejandro Puente Ordorica and Ghana, Eric Owusa-Boateng, made separate calls on the president.

Talking to the envoys, the president said that Pakistan was a very important country with over 220 million population and enormous potential for trade and investment.

He highlighted the need for further expanding and deepening economic and trade ties with New Zealand, Mexico, Ghana, and Uganda.

The president said that Pakistan wanted to further enhance trade and connectivity between different regions of the world by utilizing its potential as the hub of regional trade and connectivity.

He also asked the envoys to encourage the businessmen of their countries to take advantage of the business-friendly environment and invest in Pakistan.

Congratulating the envoys on their appointments, the president expressed the hope that they would make efforts to further broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan in different fields.

He added that Pakistan attached great importance to the development of its agriculture sector, including the livestock and dairy sectors, and wanted to exchange expertise in these fields for mutual benefit.

President Alvi underscored the need to promote people-to-people contacts to further boost bilateral ties with friendly states.

He expressed satisfaction over the existing level of cooperation with the friendly countries and wished the envoys success for their future endeavours.