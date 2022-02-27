Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Javed Mirza Web Editor

27th Feb, 2022. 09:52 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Equity market likely to remain range-bound

Javed Mirza Web Editor

27th Feb, 2022. 09:52 am
pakistan stocks
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market lost 3.7 per cent during the week ended February 25, 2022 on the back of major concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while range-bound activity is expected next week, analysts said.

An analyst at Pearl Securities said Russian president Putin ordered a military operation where forces launched a full invasion in Ukraine on Thursday, resulting in a bloodbath session in the global and domestic markets, as well.

“On the local political front, uncertainty floated, as opposition seems in the process of securing the number to oust the prime minister in a no-confidence motion, which lowered the investors’ sentiment.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index shed 3.7 per cent, or 1,691.63 points, to close at 43,984.24 points. The KSE-30 shares index shed 4 per cent, or 712.87 points, to close at 17,091.06 points.

All share average traded volume during the week surged 20 per cent to 229 million shares/day as against 191 million shares/day traded last week.

Additionally, the geopolitical uncertainty lifted the international commodities prices to report at record high levels, which further threatened the bourses throughout the week. Going forward, analysts expect the market to remain volatile as the US announced extensive sanctions and export controls for Russia.

Wajid Rizvi at JS Global Capital said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict, leading to global commodity price spike, especially oil, posed a downside risk to the current account estimates.

Yusuf Rahman at KASB Securities said that Pakistan’s energy import bill was expected to surge to $20 billion in FY22 because of elevated oil and gas prices.

On an average, Pakistan imports around 15 million barrels of both crude and refined fuel each month, suggesting a $10/barrel increase in oil prices would enhance Pakistan’s monthly import bill by $150 million.

“Moreover, Pakistan’s increasing reliance on regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) is expected to exert additional strain on the country’s finances, as both oil prices and RLNG spot prices climb further.”

Elevated fuel prices have already pushed the domestic oil prices to their all-time high levels of Rs160/litre, instigating inflationary concerns within the economy.

With the global oil prices crossing $100/barrel, domestic oil prices could surge towards Rs180/litre if the entire increase is passed through.

Higher oil prices could considerably impact the country’s inflationary outlook, particularly after the second-round effects of inflation materialise.

Going forward, a range-bound activity is expected to continue, as investors remain concerned over the country’s macroeconomic situation.

Read More

9 hours ago
Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

PARIS: The two lifelong friends from Florida never sought the limelight, but...
9 hours ago
Hot stocks

The Hub Power Company Limited’s (Hubco) profitability declined in the outgoing quarter,...
9 hours ago
Power portfolio

Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and...
9 hours ago
Market guru

Weighted average cost of gas (WACOG) Bill is a positive sign for...
9 hours ago
Rupee may feel brunt of high international oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain under pressure against the dollar...
9 hours ago
A big shock

ISLAMABAD: A massive increase of Rs12/litre in the petrol prices came as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
3 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
11 mins ago
FM Qureshi, Ukrainian counterpart discuss evacuation of Pakistanis

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his...
Iqra Aziz shows us how to stay festive ready in the ritziest way
20 mins ago
Iqra Aziz shows us how to stay festive ready in the ritziest way

Pakistan’s leading actress, Iqra Aziz, has been giving us a chunk of...
Adsence Ad 300X600