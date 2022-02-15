Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

16th Feb, 2022. 12:15 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

EU slams Russian lawmakers’ bid to recognise separatist Ukraine regions

AFP News Agency

16th Feb, 2022. 12:15 am
EU slams Russian lawmakers' bid to recognise separatist Ukraine regions

Google

BRUSSELS, Feb 15, 2022 (AFP) – The EU on Tuesday condemned a bid by Russian lawmakers to have President Vladimir Putin recognise separatist regions in Ukraine as independent, saying it would violate the Minsk agreements Moscow had signed up to.

“The EU strongly condemns the Russian State Duma’s decision to submit a call to President Putin to recognise the non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted.

“This recognition would be a clear violation of the Minsk agreements,” he said.

Those agreements are contained in Western-backed protocols signed in 2014 and 2015 that aimed to end the conflict in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists rule two self-styled “republics” with no international recognition.

Russia’s parliament earlier Tuesday urged Putin to recognise those regions as independent, arguing that it was Kyiv that was not following the Minsk agreements.

Separately, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also warned against any moves to recognise the two breakaway territories.

“If that happens, that will be a blatant violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty once again,” Stoltenberg told journalists.

“There is no doubt that Donetsk and Luhansk is part of Ukraine within internationally recognised borders. So such recognition will be a violation of international law.”

Read More

3 hours ago
Markets rally on hopes for easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

HONG KONG - Asian markets rebounded Wednesday and Europe extended gains on...
3 hours ago
Indonesian finance minister have to say something about climate change

JAKARTA - All the G20 member countries should proactively react in addressing...
3 hours ago
China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

BEIJING- China will help its coal-fired power plants run at full capacity,...
3 hours ago
Rescuers scour for survivors after Brazil floods, landslides kill 94

PETRÓPOLIS, Brazil - Rescue workers raced against the clock Wednesday searching for...
3 hours ago
Tigray rebels gang-raped women and girls in Ethiopia war

NAIROBI - Tigrayan fighters deliberately killed civilians and gang-raped dozens of women...
4 hours ago
13 killed after falling down well in India

NEW DELHI - Thirteen women and girls died after accidentally falling down...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
3 mins ago
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never ‘deny’ Virginia Giuffre’s rape

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never...
Candace Cameron
7 mins ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget’s “legacy”: It’s reassuring.’

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
accountability
11 mins ago
Effects of increase in petrol price to start appearing soon: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the...
21 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600