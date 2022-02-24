EU Special Representative for Human Rights terms Pakistan a safe country

Islamabad: European Union (EU) Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on Wednesday said that Pakistan is a safe country. He was in a meeting with Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem in Islamabad.

During the session, the EU representative praised the minister for his efforts in enacting new laws.

While Dr Farogh Naseem briefed Eamon Gilmore about the legislation on gender rights including women’s property rights.

Pakistan’s status in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was also scrutinized during the meeting.

The EU representative also visited General Headquarters (GHQ) to meet the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghanistan humanitarian situation and bilateral diplomatic relations with EU were discussed, the military’s media wing said.

COAS maintained that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest.

“The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels,” the ISPR added.