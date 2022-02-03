Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

03rd Feb, 2022. 04:59 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Europe in Covid ‘ceasefire’ that could see end of pandemic: WHO

AFP News Agency

03rd Feb, 2022. 04:59 pm
covid

COPENHAGEN – Two years after the outbreak of Covid-19, Europe could soon enter a “long period of tranquility” due to high vaccination rates, the milder Omicron variant and the end of winter, the WHO said on Thursday.

“This period of higher protection should be seen as a ceasefire that could bring us enduring peace”, WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told reporters.

“This context, that we have not experienced so far in this pandemic, leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquility,” he added.

Europe would also be in a better position to fend off any resurgence in transmission, “even with a more virulent variant” than Omicron, he added.

“I believe that it is possible to respond to new variants that will inevitably emerge — without re-installing the kind of disruptive measures we needed before”, Kluge said.

However, he cautioned that the optimistic scenario would only hold true if countries continued their vaccination campaigns and intensified surveillance to detect new variants.

He also urged health authorities to protect risk groups and to promote individual responsibility.

With the more contagious Omicron variant in circulation, infections have surged across the WHO’s European region, which comprises 53 countries, including some in central Asia.

Some 12 million new cases were registered last week in the region, according to the WHO, the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Read More

1 hour ago
Sweden to lift most Covid curbs on Feb 9

STOCKHOLM - Sweden said Thursday it would lift most of its coronavirus...
1 hour ago
Five things to know about 60 years of US sanctions on Cuba

HAVANA - Decreed in February 1962 and still in place today, American...
2 hours ago
Tongans' resilience, strength to help overcome the volcanic eruptions

SUVA - The resilience and strength of the Tongan people will help...
2 hours ago
Biden battles accusations of 'weakness' against US rivals

WASHINGTON - Is Joe Biden "weak" in the face of Russia, Iran...
2 hours ago
Eager Ethiopia plays host to crisis-wracked African Union

ADDIS ABABA - Just three months ago, foreigners were fleeing Ethiopia in...
4 hours ago
Top diplomats of S.Korea, U.S. hold phone talks

SEOUL - The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Amreli Steels
44 seconds ago
Amreli Steels profits jump to Rs601.6 million

KARACHI: The profits of Amreli Steels Limited (ASTL) posted a 92.6 per...
International Industries
9 mins ago
International Industries profits plunges to Rs1.27 billion

KARACHI: The profits of International Industries Limited (INIL) plunged to Rs1.27 billion...
Rupee
18 mins ago
Rupee makes sharp recovery on IMF disbursement

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee made a recovery of 89 paisas against the...
20 mins ago
Hira Mani looks stunning in a fusion Saari

Actress Hira Mani is someone who is ruling our hearts for the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600