Evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine to complete within couple of days

Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine Retired Major General Noel Israel Khokhar on Sunday said the embassy in the war-hit country is taking steps to evacuate Pakistanis as early as possible.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he expressed the hope that the evacuation process will be completed within a couple of days.

The ambassador said curfew in the country is causing difficulties and several people have gathered at border areas.

