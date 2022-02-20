Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

20th Feb, 2022. 09:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Everest’s highest glacier rapidly losing ice

AFP News Agency

20th Feb, 2022. 09:00 am
Mount Everest

KATHMANDU – Ice on a glacier near the summit of Mount Everest that took millennia to form has shrunk dramatically in the last three decades due to climate change, a new study has shown.

The South Col formation may already have lost around 55 metres (180 feet) of thickness in the last 25 years, according to research led by the University of Maine and published this week by Nature.

Carbon dating showed the top layer of ice was around 2,000 years old, suggesting that the glacier was thinning more than 80 times faster than the time it took to form, the study said.

At that rate, South Col was “probably going to disappear within very few decades”, lead scientist Paul Mayewski told National Geographic.

“It’s quite a remarkable transition,” he added.

The South Col glacier is around 7,900 metres (26,000 feet) above sea level and a kilometre below the peak of the world’s highest mountain.

Other researchers have shown that Himalayan glaciers are melting at an accelerating rate.

As the glaciers shrink, hundreds of lakes have formed in the foothills of Himalayan Mountains that could burst and unleash floods.

Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa, who has climbed Everest a record 25 times since 1994, told AFP on February 12 he had witnessed changes on the mountain first-hand. “We now see rock exposed in areas where there used to be snow before. Not just on Everest, other mountains are also losing their snow and ice. It is worrying,” Sherpa told AFP.

Himalayan glaciers are a critical water source for nearly two billion people living around the mountains and river valleys below.

They feed 10 of the world’s most important river systems and also help supply billions of people with food and energy.

The water-related impacts of climate change are already experienced daily by millions of people worldwide, according to UN climate scientists.

Read More

4 mins ago
UK gallery offers

LONDON - Want to “own” a Leonardo da Vinci or Amedeo Modigliani?...
4 mins ago
Seeping through the past

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt - Bibliotheca Alexandrina, a massive unique library and cultural symbol...
4 mins ago
Sigh of relief for the crown

LONDON - The settlement between Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre allows Britain’s...
4 mins ago
Environmental dilemma

A conservationist wants India’s government to bury renewable power lines to protect...
4 mins ago
Blinken seeks to counter China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew from Australia to Fiji and...
4 mins ago
Landmark treaty to rescue ocean life

World leaders are under pressure to conclude years of talks on an...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
‘2017 census was not transparent enough’

In September last year, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government announced that the...
youth
4 mins ago
Kenya’s youth hopeless with election

NAIROBI - Perched on a concrete block in Kariobangi South, one of...
Cambodia
4 mins ago
Cambodia steps up surveillance on dissent

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia is powering up its new National Internet Gateway,...
archaeology
4 mins ago
Nurturing the future of archaeology

BEIJING - In 2021, there were 1,700 archaeological excavations in China, according...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600